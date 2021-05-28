Create a whitelabel design system

Design Brief

We are looking for a technically-skilled Lead UI designer with solid experience creating UI design systems from scratch. We are creating a whitelabel e-commerce product that will be developed using a tightly-spun design system. Experience we require for this project:

Figma (+ reusable components)

(+ reusable components) Atomic design systems (creation and maintenance)

systems (creation and maintenance) Designing for code

eCommerce design

At the end of 3 weeks, we will require a comprehensive design system using Atomic principles with a set of page templates demonstrating the system in action.

You will be the sole designer on this project, working with the current team of 2 developers, UX strategist and with hands-off guidance from our Head of Design.