Design Brief

Create a whitelabel design system

We are looking for a technically-skilled Lead UI designer with solid experience creating UI design systems from scratch. We are creating a whitelabel e-commerce product that will be developed using a tightly-spun design system. Experience we require for this project:

  • Figma (+ reusable components)
  • Atomic design systems (creation and maintenance)
  • Designing for code
  • eCommerce design

At the end of 3 weeks, we will require a comprehensive design system using Atomic principles with a set of page templates demonstrating the system in action.

You will be the sole designer on this project, working with the current team of 2 developers, UX strategist and with hands-off guidance from our Head of Design.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Leadership
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
