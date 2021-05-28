Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make great illustrations for a landing page. Our company name is Bllota, which stands for Oak in English, and our logo character is a "squirrel". We are an MGA ( manage general agency ) that acts as an Insurtech firm. We would like to develop a landing page similar to " lemonade.com". nonetheless, it should be around our character of "SCRAT" from the ice age, where he is always cautious about his oak and accidents happens to him all the time.

The landing page needs to include illustrations. animations, etc. similar to the lemonade one.

Check this website for illustration :

https://www.lemonade.com/

https://dribbble.com/lemonade_inc