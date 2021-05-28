Talented Individual for 2D Assets

Design Brief

Hello!

I represent a gaming Startup company.

We are developing using the Unity Engine.

There is an asset store, but we are looking for original assets.

What we need:

Original 2D Game assets/illustrations (Doors, floors, walls, tables, kitchen appliances)

We are looking for both high quantity and quality work.

We want someone to work both hard and smart to achieve a high volume of assets

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I look forward to hearing from you!