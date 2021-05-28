Back
Design Brief

Talented Individual for 2D Assets

Hello!

I represent a gaming Startup company.

We are developing using the Unity Engine.

There is an asset store, but we are looking for original assets.

What we need:

  • Original 2D Game assets/illustrations (Doors, floors, walls, tables, kitchen appliances)
  • We are looking for both high quantity and quality work.
  • We want someone to work both hard and smart to achieve a high volume of assets

Thank you for taking the time to read this and I look forward to hearing from you!

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
  3. Animation
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000056276e73b7c0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner