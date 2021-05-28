Back
Design Brief

UX/UI Revamp for Health and Fitness App

Hello, I am looking for a talented designer who can revamp an app.

  • UX Flow Charts: Visualizing how users interact
  • App Screen Wireframes: Basic sketches of the app’s various screens and menus
  • Initial Mockups: Detailed mockups of the app’s various screens and menus
  • Interactive Prototype: Interactive mockup that will mimic the UX of the final app to demonstrate how users will interact with the final version
  • Final UI along with individual elements/assets
Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$10K - $20K
About the client
