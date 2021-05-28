Design Brief
UX/UI Revamp for Health and Fitness App
Hello, I am looking for a talented designer who can revamp an app.
- UX Flow Charts: Visualizing how users interact
- App Screen Wireframes: Basic sketches of the app’s various screens and menus
- Initial Mockups: Detailed mockups of the app’s various screens and menus
- Interactive Prototype: Interactive mockup that will mimic the UX of the final app to demonstrate how users will interact with the final version
- Final UI along with individual elements/assets