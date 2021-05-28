Team for Japanese Mobile Fintech App

Design Brief

Summary

I am putting together a team of skilled Japanese-speaking mobile/UI designers (Japanese natives or not) to help me roll out a new mobile financial experience. If you have designed mobile apps for the Japanese market before, I am interested in talking to you.

Idea

A mobile-first consumer brand in the savings, investment, and insurance spaces.

Tools

We are Figma and Atlassian (Jira, Confluence) heavy users.

When?

Our aim is to launch the product in Japanese app stores in the next six months.