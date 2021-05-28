Back
Design Brief

Team for Japanese Mobile Fintech App

Summary

I am putting together a team of skilled Japanese-speaking mobile/UI designers (Japanese natives or not) to help me roll out a new mobile financial experience. If you have designed mobile apps for the Japanese market before, I am interested in talking to you.

Idea

A mobile-first consumer brand in the savings, investment, and insurance spaces.

Tools

We are Figma and Atlassian (Jira, Confluence) heavy users.

When?

Our aim is to launch the product in Japanese app stores in the next six months.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
More than $50K
About the client
