Design Brief

Illustration Project

I’m Ido, I work at a startup in Boston. We’re designing the main illustration as the first thing you see after entering the site. We have a sketch for the illustration but are looking for someone to complete it preferably in a vector file.

This is the sketch: https://www.dropbox.com/s/qqztwa2kyxadaw4/img_6d5ce06d327d-1%20%281%29.jpeg?dl=0

Could you give a quote on how expensive a project like this would be? There aren’t many details but the final illustration would contain more people and different building styles on the left and right.

Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
