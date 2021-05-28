Back
Design Brief

Website Design UX/UI & Branding Needed

We are looking for a go-to designer that has skills in the following areas:

  • Webdesign / Conversion Focus.
  • UI / UX to create a great customer experience.
  • PLUS: If you are great at logos and branding.

Our budget is up to 20$ per hour, ultimately it depends on the value you can deliver to the project. We are looking for a long-term relationship.

Current projects in the pipeline:

  • Website, Learning Dashboard & Branding for influencer (relationship advice & sexual education).
  • Website, Learning Dashboard & Branding for investing project.

If you are looking to work with a fun team, professional and passionate - please reach out.

Start: Now

Message project owner
Project status
Open - 24 days left
Date posted
May 28, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
