Design Brief
Website Design UX/UI & Branding Needed
We are looking for a go-to designer that has skills in the following areas:
- Webdesign / Conversion Focus.
- UI / UX to create a great customer experience.
- PLUS: If you are great at logos and branding.
Our budget is up to 20$ per hour, ultimately it depends on the value you can deliver to the project. We are looking for a long-term relationship.
Current projects in the pipeline:
- Website, Learning Dashboard & Branding for influencer (relationship advice & sexual education).
- Website, Learning Dashboard & Branding for investing project.
If you are looking to work with a fun team, professional and passionate - please reach out.
Start: Now