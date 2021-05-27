Minimalist Illustrations + Designs

Design Brief

BRIEF: We are a Toronto - based art company that uses a unique and modern production method to create framed designs with cut layers. Our goal is to create art that pops off the wall and transforms our customer's space in a way no print can match. The layers can be simple or complex – we believe minimalism has value, but there needs to be a complexity to add interest as these products will be sold online.

GOAL: Find a designer that we can work with primarily on pro-sports-related designs (mascot redesigns, logo flips, etc). These designs should communicate a minimalist aesthetic and be relatable to the team/city without direct/explicit use of their logo. While the focus of this brief is on pro sports, we have other collections that could be of interest to you depending on your stylistic flexibility. We are open to the idea of collaborating with you on existing designs within your portfolio and bringing them to life in a different context.

Finally, it is important for you to have a good understanding of the product and the fact that due to our production method, there are limitations to how designs can be created but also many possibilities. We have experience with this sort of design and have created our own designs, but we are not designers, and we want to work with someone more creative. We want stuff we couldn’t do ourselves or purchase online.

An NDA will be required before further terms are discussed.