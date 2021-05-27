Experienced UX for existing mobile app

Design Brief

Looking for a new contract UX designer to take our mobile app to the next level. You would work on a project or hourly basis.

You can find our mobile app is www.kindraconnect.com.

App uses an original patent-pending design.

Projects include:

Design audit particularly looking at improving our Discovery (main priority) and our chat section

Creating a web version of our mobile app

Designing monetization into the app

Adding timeline and commenting on UGC

Designing streaming/chat functionality







