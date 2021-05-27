Design Brief
Experienced UX for existing mobile app
Looking for a new contract UX designer to take our mobile app to the next level. You would work on a project or hourly basis.
You can find our mobile app is www.kindraconnect.com.
App uses an original patent-pending design.
Projects include:
- Design audit particularly looking at improving our Discovery (main priority) and our chat section
- Creating a web version of our mobile app
- Designing monetization into the app
- Adding timeline and commenting on UGC
- Designing streaming/chat functionality