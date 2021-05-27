Back
Design Brief

Experienced UX for existing mobile app

Looking for a new contract UX designer to take our mobile app to the next level. You would work on a project or hourly basis.

You can find our mobile app is www.kindraconnect.com.

App uses an original patent-pending design.

Projects include:

  • Design audit particularly looking at improving our Discovery (main priority) and our chat section
  • Creating a web version of our mobile app
  • Designing monetization into the app
  • Adding timeline and commenting on UGC
  • Designing streaming/chat functionality



Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UX Design / Research
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
