Brand Identity for new Social Project

Design Brief

I’m launching a new social product that makes remote working a lot more fun while increasing positive accountability for its users.

We’re attempting to move extremely quickly and feel that we’re ready to begin looking for the right design partner to help us bring our brand to life.

Our needs are

Logo with a fun, well-defined mark to accompany it

Color scheme to be used everywhere our brand lives

Typography/fonts

Social media kit

Bonus if we can find someone who does illustrations as well for our upcoming website!

I have a much longer brief to give you a massive headstart. I will gladly pass it along to designers after I’ve reviewed your portfolio and feel as though we might make great partners.