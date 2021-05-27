Design Brief

We're looking for a contract Web / UI Designer to help our support our marketing team on an ongoing basis. We're looking for someone for around 10-15 hours a week to help us with everything from landing page iterations to mocking up small in-app product improvements. About you:

- Comfortable in Figma and working within an existing design system

- Comfortable working in an agile environment where different ideas are rapidly explored

- Has flexible availability and can dedicate a couple of hours a day to ongoing work

- Excited to work on improving the Dribbble experience for millions of designers around the world

- Can be available at times for calls between 9-6pm EST





If this sounds like something you're interested in, please fill out this form, and we'll get in touch!