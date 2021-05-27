Back
Branding: Visual Identity

Hi there! We're launching an eCommerce gifting company in July and are seeking assistance and expertise in crafting our brand's visual identity. We are looking for a unique, modern, and design-forward brand outline.

We have a solid foundation for our brand's mission, vision and values and are eager to finalize the visual elements. For this specific project, we're looking for:

·       Logo

·       Secondary logo

·       Color palette

·       Typography guidelines

·       Iconography (if possible)

Thanks for taking the time -- we look forward to working with you!

