Branding: Visual Identity
Hi there! We're launching an eCommerce gifting company in July and are seeking assistance and expertise in crafting our brand's visual identity. We are looking for a unique, modern, and design-forward brand outline.
We have a solid foundation for our brand's mission, vision and values and are eager to finalize the visual elements. For this specific project, we're looking for:
· Logo
· Secondary logo
· Color palette
· Typography guidelines
· Iconography (if possible)
Thanks for taking the time -- we look forward to working with you!