Branding: Visual Identity

Design Brief

Hi there! We're launching an eCommerce gifting company in July and are seeking assistance and expertise in crafting our brand's visual identity. We are looking for a unique, modern, and design-forward brand outline.

We have a solid foundation for our brand's mission, vision and values and are eager to finalize the visual elements. For this specific project, we're looking for:

· Logo

· Secondary logo

· Color palette

· Typography guidelines

· Iconography (if possible)

Thanks for taking the time -- we look forward to working with you!