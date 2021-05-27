Back
Design Brief

Web App UI in Figma

I'm looking for a UI/UX designer to design a web app in Figma with a clickable prototype as a final deliverable.

I have already built out all the wireframes needed in InVision and have a supporting PRD to help add context for the designer. I will also document the exact workflows needed for the prototype. The web app has 6 views, not including the settings and supporting modals for data capture.

The design will be relatively lightweight, using material UI and common elements. I don't need anything incredibly high fidelity, just enough to get me through a brief product walkthrough and to pass it off to dev.

I'd like this project to be completed in less than a week.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
