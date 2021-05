Design Brief

We are looking for a UI/UX designer to redesign our website. You need to start with designing a new logo. There are about 20 different reports after login.

Our website is https://assetforschools.com. I like the site below. I do not mean to make the same website or copy this site. You need to make your own style. I am just sharing this to show you what kind of style I am looking for.

https://thriva.co/