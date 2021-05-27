Looking for Website designer

Design Brief

I am looking for someone to design a website for a new brand. It is going to be a mix of a website that showcases the brand itself (mission, design approach) with the e-commerce store.

The brand itself connects automotive with fashion and certain products on the store are going to be influenced by certain automotive parts.

The preferred style is Apple-like design language, with full-screen parallax animations and illustrations that change as you scroll (Apple often breaks iPhone into pieces as you scroll and starts highlighting its certain hardware/software features as you scroll).