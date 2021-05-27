Back
Design Brief

Looking for Website designer

I am looking for someone to design a website for a new brand. It is going to be a mix of a website that showcases the brand itself (mission, design approach) with the e-commerce store.

The brand itself connects automotive with fashion and certain products on the store are going to be influenced by certain automotive parts.

The preferred style is Apple-like design language, with full-screen parallax animations and illustrations that change as you scroll (Apple often breaks iPhone into pieces as you scroll and starts highlighting its certain hardware/software features as you scroll).

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Product Design
  3. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
Data?1616098572&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner