Design Brief

We are a document management system app and as we expanded to the US app market, we need a video to describe the functionalities of our app in a short, but appealing way. In order to add it to Google Play Store as a Creative, we need a YouTube video (max 30 seconds). We already have ideas on which functionalities should be shown in the 30sec video, but we need creative support when it comes to putting it together in a video.