Back
Design Brief

Looking for Ui Designer

We are in need of a UI designer for our ongoing project.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000056555fee29a0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner