Design Brief

Illustration of a Party

We are an event booking platform and need a visual to show the breadth of services we offer. We are looking for an illustrator to create an illustration of an event/party taking place in an outdoor setting, with a marquee tent. It should include:

- A marquee tent

- Waiters serving canapés

- Street food truck

- Cocktail bar

- Floral arrangements (can be table centerpieces if tables are included, or an arrangement to the entrance of the marquee)

- Photographer

- Videographer

- Live musicians

- As well as some contextual background and a few guests at the event.

We will need the file to be delivered as an editable vector (.ai file), ensuring that all elements are appropriately grouped and layered.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
Budget
$50 - $1K
