Illustration of a Party
We are an event booking platform and need a visual to show the breadth of services we offer. We are looking for an illustrator to create an illustration of an event/party taking place in an outdoor setting, with a marquee tent. It should include:
- A marquee tent
- Waiters serving canapés
- Street food truck
- Cocktail bar
- Floral arrangements (can be table centerpieces if tables are included, or an arrangement to the entrance of the marquee)
- Photographer
- Videographer
- Live musicians
- As well as some contextual background and a few guests at the event.
We will need the file to be delivered as an editable vector (.ai file), ensuring that all elements are appropriately grouped and layered.