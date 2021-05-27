Illustration of a Party

Design Brief

We are an event booking platform and need a visual to show the breadth of services we offer. We are looking for an illustrator to create an illustration of an event/party taking place in an outdoor setting, with a marquee tent. It should include:

- A marquee tent

- Waiters serving canapés

- Street food truck

- Cocktail bar

- Floral arrangements (can be table centerpieces if tables are included, or an arrangement to the entrance of the marquee)

- Photographer

- Videographer

- Live musicians

- As well as some contextual background and a few guests at the event.

We will need the file to be delivered as an editable vector (.ai file), ensuring that all elements are appropriately grouped and layered.