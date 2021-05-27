Back
Design Brief

Drawing the Project Mascot

Hello, We are looking for a skilled designer who can draw a hare in our logo, we would like to put this hare for website illustrations, letters, advertising materials. Waist-length and full-size. In the future, we plan to put two friends for this hare: a little silly dog and a sly fox.

The company is engaged in real estate management, our audience is an adult (+35 years old) and 50/50 men and women - the hare should not be too naive))

It is important that the mascot is recognizable on the logo - these are straight ears and round eyes

basic emotions: joy, excitement, interest, surprise, hurt, anger, embarrassment.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
