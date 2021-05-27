Back
Design Brief

Website Design for SaaS Product

Our company helps online retailers sell more with Multiply, a dynamic pricing SaaS solution that we make and publish.

We are in the process of overhauling our site's copy, which will be completed in a few days.

Now we need a new design to match. There are 9 page designs that need to be created:

  • Home
  • Pricing
  • Free trial
  • Contact
  • Generic page
  • Feature (slight variation from generic)
  • Marketplace (slight variation from generic)
  • All features
  • All marketplaces

Our copy calls for four SVG illustrations, some or all of which are to be animated, to be custom-made. We accept proposals with or without the creation of the four illustrations.

Our current website, based on the old copy: https://multiply.cloud/

We can share the new copy with applicants at the interview stage.


⁍ What we expect from this job ⁌

A visual design for our website that a developer can then turn into a Wordpress template.

Optionally, four SVG illustrations.


⁍ What we don't expect from this job ⁌

We do not expect:

  • a visual redesign of our SaaS product,
  • a working website,
  • code as deliverable.
Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Illustration
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
#<User:0x00005625f26f95f0>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner