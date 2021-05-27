Website Design for SaaS Product

Design Brief

Our company helps online retailers sell more with Multiply, a dynamic pricing SaaS solution that we make and publish.

We are in the process of overhauling our site's copy, which will be completed in a few days.

Now we need a new design to match. There are 9 page designs that need to be created:

Home

Pricing

Free trial

Contact

Generic page

Feature (slight variation from generic)

Marketplace (slight variation from generic)

All features

All marketplaces

Our copy calls for four SVG illustrations, some or all of which are to be animated, to be custom-made. We accept proposals with or without the creation of the four illustrations.

Our current website, based on the old copy: https://multiply.cloud/

We can share the new copy with applicants at the interview stage.





⁍ What we expect from this job ⁌

A visual design for our website that a developer can then turn into a Wordpress template.

Optionally, four SVG illustrations.





⁍ What we don't expect from this job ⁌

We do not expect: