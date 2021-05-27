Website Design for SaaS Product
Our company helps online retailers sell more with Multiply, a dynamic pricing SaaS solution that we make and publish.
We are in the process of overhauling our site's copy, which will be completed in a few days.
Now we need a new design to match. There are 9 page designs that need to be created:
- Home
- Pricing
- Free trial
- Contact
- Generic page
- Feature (slight variation from generic)
- Marketplace (slight variation from generic)
- All features
- All marketplaces
Our copy calls for four SVG illustrations, some or all of which are to be animated, to be custom-made. We accept proposals with or without the creation of the four illustrations.
Our current website, based on the old copy: https://multiply.cloud/
We can share the new copy with applicants at the interview stage.
⁍ What we expect from this job ⁌
A visual design for our website that a developer can then turn into a Wordpress template.
Optionally, four SVG illustrations.
⁍ What we don't expect from this job ⁌
We do not expect:
- a visual redesign of our SaaS product,
- a working website,
- code as deliverable.