// Only individuals to apply please not companies or teams //

We are looking for a talented UI/UX Designer to create amazing user experiences. You will have an eye for clean and creative design, possess superior UI skills, be able to translate high-level requirements into interaction flows and artifacts and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces.

You will understand the importance of well-organized design libraries and be up to date on the latest design trends. This role is multidisciplinary so you will also get involved in UX. A real opportunity to grow your 360-degree design skills.

You’ll work with an experienced Creative Director with broad experience and an extensive and varied client base, giving you a great opportunity to learn and grow.

As a growing company, we have an exciting and varied pipeline working with clients from health to fintech and more in between, across a range of mediums including SaaS products, websites, apps, and brand assets.

If you have a portfolio of professional design projects that includes work with websites, mobile applications, we’d like to meet you. If you have some experience with illustration and animation that would be beneficial but not essential.

Location: Fully remote, home-based, within Europe

Hours: Full-time or part-time available

Start date: ASAP





RESPONSIBILITIES

- Creating design libraries for SaaS products, websites, and apps

- Conceptualising design ideas

- Prototyping user-centered digital solutions

- Producing pixel-perfect designs

- Evaluating user requirements, in collaboration with product managers, content leads, and developers

- Illustrating design ideas using storyboards, process flows, and sitemaps

- Designing graphic user interface elements, like menus, tabs, and widgets

- Create original graphic designs, like images, sketches, and tables

- Prepare and present rough drafts to internal teams and key stakeholders

- Identify and troubleshoot UX problems (e.g. responsiveness)

- Design, iterate, or work with brand guidelines

- Supporting Creative Director in working with our broad client base





REQUIREMENTS

- Proven work experience as a UI/UX Designer or similar role

- Portfolio of design projects

- Experience creating design libraries

- Team player with good communication skills

- Self-driven, proficient designer who is passionate about design

- Minimum 3 years of industry experience

- Proficient in the latest tools, such as Sketch, Figma, adobe creative suite

- Illustration and animation would be a great addition

- Fluent in English

- Due to time-zone constraints. we are only looking for applicants in Europe