Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a skilled designer who can make a logo and brand guide for a pet food startup specializing in fresh dog food. If I like your work, will have more work for illustrations and packaging.

The budget is $100.

The style I like: https://www.figma.com/file/nPNdJDeO4yX5YGz5jPTRB0/pet-food?node-id=0%3A1

This is just to give you idea. Illustrated logo is what I have in mind!

Need delivery in 3-4 days.