Freelance 2D Animator

Design Brief

We are looking for a talented 2D Animator with 3+ years of agency/studio experience. You will be capable of interpreting even the most ambiguous of briefs and pushing the boundaries of creativity to produce contextual, well-refined, and industry-leading concepts/designs.

As well as being an utter design geek, you will thrive on working in a fun and hardworking team environment. You’ll be able to demonstrate strong ability with the adobe suite, specifically After Effects/Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and Illustrator, and come bursting with new ideas. Some experience using Blender and creating 3D animations would be beneficial but is not a requirement for the role.

The ideal candidate will have agency experience; however, Healthcare experience is not a requirement if the candidate has extensive experience in multiple other industries for leading brands.

Being a new agency, we are looking for you to help establish our best practice internal processes and to help define how we deliver the highest standards of work for our clients.

About us

Spark Health is a cutting-edge digital growth agency, combining digital industry leaders from some of the world’s fastest-growing consumer brands and agencies with experts from the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. We are a full-service digital agency offering strategic, digital marketing, creative, and development services. Our unique blend of skills and experience allows us to offer progressive digital solutions for healthcare and pharmaceutical brands to more effectively communicate with their audiences online and at a time when it has never been so important.

Why work at Spark?

Remote working. Work from anywhere in the world, at any time, as long as you fulfill your contracted hours, deliver your work, and meet internal and external expectations and can make key company and client meetings.

Startup culture. You will have the responsibility to really make an impact on our business and given the freedom to make key decisions.

Work with the best. You will be working with industry-leading digital and healthcare experts who are pioneering new and better solutions.

Personal development. We invest in training and upskilling our team, and being a fast-growing startup there are ample opportunities for professional development and progression within the business.

Responsibilities

Working closely with the marketing team to provide creative support and deliver beautiful and enticing motion graphics on required projects across websites & social media.

Provide additional graphic design support for the creative team when necessary.

Adhere to clients’ brand guidelines in ways that still push creative boundaries.

Peer review concepts and suggest improvements where required.

Maintain and follow best practices for versioning control, naming convention, and organization of graphic files.

Work closely with Creative Director to understand project scope and objectives.

Maintain up-to-date knowledge about the latest graphic design trends and techniques.

Requirements

3+ years industry experience agency/studio side.

Proficiency in Adobe After Effects/Premiere Pro, Photoshop, and Illustrator.

Self-starter takes initiative and responsibility.

Strong analytical and creative problem-solving skills.

Confident, presentable, and articulate, able to present clearly and with empathy to corporate senior management.

Manage time effectively and meet internal deadlines.

Energetic and agile.

Collaborative worker.

Action-orientated, ‘mucks in and thrives in a fast-moving start-up environment.

Happy to work remotely with the potential to work flexibly from a London office if required in the future.



