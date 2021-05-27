Back
Design Brief

UI/UX for Conversational Commerce

In a role as UI/UX Lead, you will be responsible for the cutting edge user experience as part of the product development team.

Creating a SaaS messenger commerce product, you will shape the UX/UI for businesses (business user interface) and for end-users (conversational user interface in chat/messengers) following principles of simplicity and ease of use.

We are looking for a person with extensive experience in state-of-the-art web-based user interfaces (especially e-commerce, web applications, and saas) and a passion for conversational AI use cases and messaging.

You will:

  • Shape a best in class user experience and interfaces for our innovative B2B2C SaaS in close collaboration with our product team
  • As a central part of the team you are eager to manage to get all your questions answered and proactively drive the creative discussion if needed (not just elaborating UX/UI on a fixed briefing)
  • Facilitate customer journey mapping with our product owner
  • Create the interaction design for all conversational commerce use cases
  • Define the information architecture based on use cases and personas (wireframes)
  • Transform wireframes to a stunning visual design for all user interfaces and UI components
  • Support rapid prototyping in order to evaluate ideas with test users (user research)

Context:

  • Contract: Freelancer engagement
  • Start date: as soon as possible
  • Duration: 3+ months full time (extension possible)
  • Location: Onsite in Berlin is a plus, otherwise remotely

Your Skill Set:

  • Extensive professional experience (5+ years) as UI/UX designer director in web and e-commerce environments
  • Understanding the principles of conversational design and messaging
  • Ability to deliver the complete UX lifecycle from concept to wireframe to visual execution
  • You have a clear idea of the needs of our customers in a B2B2C scenario
  • The ability to create click dummy prototypes is a plus
  • Illustration and icon design skills are a plus
Project status
Closed
Date posted
May 27, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Leadership
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
2e62a51af1fc6c0530f01795d7a9ddb1
