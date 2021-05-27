UI/UX for Conversational Commerce
In a role as UI/UX Lead, you will be responsible for the cutting edge user experience as part of the product development team.
Creating a SaaS messenger commerce product, you will shape the UX/UI for businesses (business user interface) and for end-users (conversational user interface in chat/messengers) following principles of simplicity and ease of use.
We are looking for a person with extensive experience in state-of-the-art web-based user interfaces (especially e-commerce, web applications, and saas) and a passion for conversational AI use cases and messaging.
You will:
- Shape a best in class user experience and interfaces for our innovative B2B2C SaaS in close collaboration with our product team
- As a central part of the team you are eager to manage to get all your questions answered and proactively drive the creative discussion if needed (not just elaborating UX/UI on a fixed briefing)
- Facilitate customer journey mapping with our product owner
- Create the interaction design for all conversational commerce use cases
- Define the information architecture based on use cases and personas (wireframes)
- Transform wireframes to a stunning visual design for all user interfaces and UI components
- Support rapid prototyping in order to evaluate ideas with test users (user research)
Context:
- Contract: Freelancer engagement
- Start date: as soon as possible
- Duration: 3+ months full time (extension possible)
- Location: Onsite in Berlin is a plus, otherwise remotely
Your Skill Set:
- Extensive professional experience (5+ years) as UI/UX designer director in web and e-commerce environments
- Understanding the principles of conversational design and messaging
- Ability to deliver the complete UX lifecycle from concept to wireframe to visual execution
- You have a clear idea of the needs of our customers in a B2B2C scenario
- The ability to create click dummy prototypes is a plus
- Illustration and icon design skills are a plus