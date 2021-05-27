UI/UX for Conversational Commerce

Design Brief

In a role as UI/UX Lead, you will be responsible for the cutting edge user experience as part of the product development team.

Creating a SaaS messenger commerce product, you will shape the UX/UI for businesses (business user interface) and for end-users (conversational user interface in chat/messengers) following principles of simplicity and ease of use.

We are looking for a person with extensive experience in state-of-the-art web-based user interfaces (especially e-commerce, web applications, and saas) and a passion for conversational AI use cases and messaging.

You will:

Shape a best in class user experience and interfaces for our innovative B2B2C SaaS in close collaboration with our product team

As a central part of the team you are eager to manage to get all your questions answered and proactively drive the creative discussion if needed (not just elaborating UX/UI on a fixed briefing)

Facilitate customer journey mapping with our product owner

Create the interaction design for all conversational commerce use cases

Define the information architecture based on use cases and personas (wireframes)

Transform wireframes to a stunning visual design for all user interfaces and UI components

Support rapid prototyping in order to evaluate ideas with test users (user research)

Context:

Contract: Freelancer engagement

Start date: as soon as possible

Duration: 3+ months full time (extension possible)

Location: Onsite in Berlin is a plus, otherwise remotely

Your Skill Set: