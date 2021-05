Design Brief

Hello, we are looking for a talented designer who can make our church logo.

The vision of Ox Hill Baptist Church is to be a church journeying together to share the love of Christ in our neighborhood and beyond.

OX HILL BAPTIST CHURCH’S MISSION IS TO:

PRAISE GOD above all else.

PROCLAIM THE GOSPEL of Jesus Christ to the ends of the earth.

PREPARE DISCIPLES to use their God-given gifts.

PROVIDE HOPE, healing, and help to a world in need.