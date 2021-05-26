Kiteboarding Start-up Design

Design Brief

Hi there my name is Wesley Fourie

I am the owner of a small start-up Kiteboarding company based in Munich Germany.

For the last two years now we have been developing our Kiteboard products and are slowly starting to gather momentum in the right direction.

When we first started the company we had an idea of what it was we wanted to achieve from a visual point of you as well as a marketing point of you.

This plan slowly changed over time and also put us in a difficult position during the Covid pandemic. That being said we are looking to work with young graphic designers that can help us with a few projects that we are lacking in and that will also help us gather some new direction of what it was we originally wanted to do when we first started.

We have some ideas and thoughts as well as some examples of what it was that we originally wanted to achieve and we are looking for an illustrator or graphic designer to help us put these ideas and thoughts in place.

Would like to start with a very basic project that involves creating some T-shirts for our business that work around what it is that we do here at Furi but also gives a playful graphic feeling to what it is that we would like to achieve.

If the job all sounds interesting to you please get in touch and we would love to chat with you directly.

Kind regards Wesley

Furi kiteboarding