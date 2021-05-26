Freelance Branded Content Designer
About Us
Noticed is a digital commerce, optimization, and marketing agency for mission-driven brands in food and beverage, fashion, beauty, and wellness. We grow online businesses that benefit the greater good, improve people’s well-being, and make our planet a sustainable place for future generations.
About the Project
Noticed is seeking freelance designers to assist with branded agency collateral on an informal, as-needed basis; however, we are open to discussing a retainer arrangement with the right candidate.
Typical needs include:
- Sales sheets and one-pagers
- Presentation / pitch deck slides
- Social media graphics
- Blog header images
- Portfolio images for client case studies
- White paper design
- eBook cover design
- Landing page design (Instapage)
The volume of work will vary depending on designer availability, with an estimated 5 projects available per month.
About You
We’re seeking designers with the ability to translate our agency’s aesthetic and unique mission into on-brand designs that resonate with our target customers: eCommerce brands in the food and beverage, fashion, beauty, and wellness industries.
Applicants from any location will be considered.
Experience working with agencies or technology companies preferred but not required.