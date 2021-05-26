Freelance Branded Content Designer

Design Brief

About Us

Noticed is a digital commerce, optimization, and marketing agency for mission-driven brands in food and beverage, fashion, beauty, and wellness. We grow online businesses that benefit the greater good, improve people’s well-being, and make our planet a sustainable place for future generations.

About the Project

Noticed is seeking freelance designers to assist with branded agency collateral on an informal, as-needed basis; however, we are open to discussing a retainer arrangement with the right candidate.

Typical needs include:

Sales sheets and one-pagers

Presentation / pitch deck slides

Social media graphics

Blog header images

Portfolio images for client case studies

White paper design

eBook cover design

Landing page design (Instapage)

The volume of work will vary depending on designer availability, with an estimated 5 projects available per month.

About You

We’re seeking designers with the ability to translate our agency’s aesthetic and unique mission into on-brand designs that resonate with our target customers: eCommerce brands in the food and beverage, fashion, beauty, and wellness industries.

Applicants from any location will be considered.

Experience working with agencies or technology companies preferred but not required.