Design Brief

Sports App Skin

We're searching for a competent designer to create wireframes for our sports app, as well as two different versions of the app's look and feel based on the wireframes. There are four main pages/screens in all.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
