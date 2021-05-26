Back
Design Brief

Motion Design Animations for Fintech

Looking for a good motion designer who can help us visualize the way our product works. End result should be a series of 10-15sec videos that will sit on the website in various key places. UI to be provided by us or made by the designer, detailed brief to be provided after an initial talk.

Some style examples:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15709093-Task-Management-Animation

https://dribbble.com/shots/14706306-Cashier-Dashboard-App-Prototype-Exploration

https://dribbble.com/shots/8030755-Insurance-made-simple


Please apply only if you have experience with this sort of project.

Project status
Open - 26 days left
Date posted
May 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. UI / Visual Design
  2. Animation
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
