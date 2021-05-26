Motion Design Animations for Fintech

Design Brief

Looking for a good motion designer who can help us visualize the way our product works. End result should be a series of 10-15sec videos that will sit on the website in various key places. UI to be provided by us or made by the designer, detailed brief to be provided after an initial talk.

Some style examples:

https://dribbble.com/shots/15709093-Task-Management-Animation

https://dribbble.com/shots/14706306-Cashier-Dashboard-App-Prototype-Exploration

https://dribbble.com/shots/8030755-Insurance-made-simple





Please apply only if you have experience with this sort of project.