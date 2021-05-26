UI/UX Design for Website & Mobile App
We are seeking a UI/UX Designer for designing our website for an Electric Vehicles company which will include a total of 4 pages including the landing page. Photographs of our vehicles would be provided, you would be responsible for choosing photo backgrounds and creating custom graphics and icons as required.
We will provide:
- Photographs
- Final Content
Our expectations:
- Clean and simple website
- Basic animations and movement
- The website should flow naturally with the content with moving and dynamic parts
Pages:
- Landing Page
Subpages:
- Driver Partner
- EV Lease
- Careers
- Privacy Policy
Link to Content: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19t15Acms7Bh2y7MGiV0yuTmaujC9kh_4277Vyu5VXkU/edit?usp=sharing
The timeline for completion of the website will not exceed two weeks from the start date and the first draft to be submitted within a week.
Immediately after completion of this project, we would also be working on Mobile App and Web App design (separate scope and commercials will be shared later).