Back
Design Brief

UI/UX Design for Website & Mobile App

We are seeking a UI/UX Designer for designing our website for an Electric Vehicles company which will include a total of 4 pages including the landing page. Photographs of our vehicles would be provided, you would be responsible for choosing photo backgrounds and creating custom graphics and icons as required.

We will provide:

  • Photographs
  • Final Content  

Our expectations:

  • Clean and simple website
  • Basic animations and movement
  • The website should flow naturally with the content with moving and dynamic parts

Pages:

  • Landing Page

Subpages:

  • Driver Partner
  • EV Lease
  • Careers
  • Privacy Policy

Link to Content: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19t15Acms7Bh2y7MGiV0yuTmaujC9kh_4277Vyu5VXkU/edit?usp=sharing

The timeline for completion of the website will not exceed two weeks from the start date and the first draft to be submitted within a week.

Immediately after completion of this project, we would also be working on Mobile App and Web App design (separate scope and commercials will be shared later).

Project status
Closed
Date posted
May 26, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
#<User:0x000055f1af1f73a8>.name
Unlock client details with Pro Business