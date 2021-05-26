UI/UX Design for Website & Mobile App

Design Brief

We are seeking a UI/UX Designer for designing our website for an Electric Vehicles company which will include a total of 4 pages including the landing page. Photographs of our vehicles would be provided, you would be responsible for choosing photo backgrounds and creating custom graphics and icons as required.

We will provide:

Photographs

Final Content

Our expectations:

Clean and simple website

Basic animations and movement

The website should flow naturally with the content with moving and dynamic parts

Pages:

Landing Page

Subpages:

Driver Partner

EV Lease

Careers

Privacy Policy

Link to Content: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/19t15Acms7Bh2y7MGiV0yuTmaujC9kh_4277Vyu5VXkU/edit?usp=sharing

The timeline for completion of the website will not exceed two weeks from the start date and the first draft to be submitted within a week.

Immediately after completion of this project, we would also be working on Mobile App and Web App design (separate scope and commercials will be shared later).