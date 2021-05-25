Design Brief
Tequila Bottle Logo
I am starting a tequila brand with my grandfather in memory of my grandma.
I have brainstormed a bit and made a couple of designs on Canva but would love the insight of a professional.
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
I am starting a tequila brand with my grandfather in memory of my grandma.
I have brainstormed a bit and made a couple of designs on Canva but would love the insight of a professional.