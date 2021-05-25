Clickable Prototype for iOS and watchOS

Design Brief

My friend and I are starting a new app and need a clickable prototype to pass off to the backend developers. The app is a fitness and nutrition app, so it really needs to convey that as well as find the balance of appealing to both genders and the demographic (18 - 40), basically millennials.

What we have:

few sketches for iOS (login, user dashboard, progress page, workout page) and one sketch for watchOS (workout screen)

A general idea of the functions of the app and the aesthetic

A logo and brand identity

Some cool copy

a few fonts that we think have potential (not Montserrat, don't worry)

Photos (stock but sick)

Icons (still looking around, but will find)

A vision to making the app spicy

What we need:

Assistance actually making the app spicy

Designing a clickable prototype so we can start programming it

Figuring out the layout for the nutrition side (workout side is pretty much done) and the rest of the app (will elaborate in detail in messages)

Assistance with user flow (creating a blueprint of what click leads to what)

UI/UX (the whole thing: splash screen, log in, onboarding, etc) for iOS and watchOS

Modals + notifications

Non-custom micro-interactions

Non-custom transitions

[Maybe] Non-custom Animations (don't have to do it from scratch, maybe point us to free resources or use them for the prototype)





If you have experience working with fitness/workout/nutrition apps