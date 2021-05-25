Clickable Prototype for iOS and watchOS
My friend and I are starting a new app and need a clickable prototype to pass off to the backend developers. The app is a fitness and nutrition app, so it really needs to convey that as well as find the balance of appealing to both genders and the demographic (18 - 40), basically millennials.
What we have:
- few sketches for iOS (login, user dashboard, progress page, workout page) and one sketch for watchOS (workout screen)
- A general idea of the functions of the app and the aesthetic
- A logo and brand identity
- Some cool copy
- a few fonts that we think have potential (not Montserrat, don't worry)
- Photos (stock but sick)
- Icons (still looking around, but will find)
- A vision to making the app spicy
What we need:
- Assistance actually making the app spicy
- Designing a clickable prototype so we can start programming it
- Figuring out the layout for the nutrition side (workout side is pretty much done) and the rest of the app (will elaborate in detail in messages)
- Assistance with user flow (creating a blueprint of what click leads to what)
- UI/UX (the whole thing: splash screen, log in, onboarding, etc) for iOS and watchOS
- Modals + notifications
- Non-custom micro-interactions
- Non-custom transitions
- [Maybe] Non-custom Animations (don't have to do it from scratch, maybe point us to free resources or use them for the prototype)
If you have experience working with fitness/workout/nutrition apps