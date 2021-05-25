Clickable Prototype for iOS and watchOS

Back
My friend and I are starting a new app and need a clickable prototype to pass off to the backend developers. The app is a fitness and nutrition app, so it really needs to convey that as well as find the balance of appealing to both genders and the demographic (18 - 40), basically millennials.

What we have:

  • few sketches for iOS (login, user dashboard, progress page, workout page) and one sketch for watchOS (workout screen)
  • A general idea of the functions of the app and the aesthetic
  • A logo and brand identity
  • Some cool copy
  • a few fonts that we think have potential (not Montserrat, don't worry)
  • Photos (stock but sick)
  • Icons (still looking around, but will find)
  • A vision to making the app spicy

What we need:

  • Assistance actually making the app spicy
  • Designing a clickable prototype so we can start programming it
  • Figuring out the layout for the nutrition side (workout side is pretty much done) and the rest of the app (will elaborate in detail in messages)
  • Assistance with user flow (creating a blueprint of what click leads to what)
  • UI/UX (the whole thing: splash screen, log in, onboarding, etc) for iOS and watchOS
  • Modals + notifications
  • Non-custom micro-interactions
  • Non-custom transitions
  • [Maybe] Non-custom Animations (don't have to do it from scratch, maybe point us to free resources or use them for the prototype)


If you have experience working with fitness/workout/nutrition apps

Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
