Back
Design Brief

Revamp Existing Logo

Looking for a designer to revamp our existing logo.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Illustration
  2. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
Data?1592376992&compress=1&resize=24x24
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner