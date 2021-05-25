Back
Design Brief

Wix expert

Looking for a Wix expert to develop and design a professional Wix website that runs smoothly across all devices.

The candidate should have a keen eye for visual design and a deep understanding of WIX. You will be ideating, prototyping, designing, and deploying multiple websites with a focus on quality.

You will be expected to submit a portfolio.

Responsibilities:

  • Create reference prototypes based on existing best practice designs
  • Research and optimize based on project requirements
  • Develop colour palettes and visual hierarchy for all designs and make them ready for implementation
  • Create SEO friendly websites focused on best practices

This first project will be:

  • Elegant, traditional, minimalist.  
  • One Page Scroll using Parallax to each section
  • All navigation bar items will scroll/direct to the log-in section except About and Contact.

You can find a brief to this first project attached with more details.

Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. Mobile Design
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
