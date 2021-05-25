Wix expert
Looking for a Wix expert to develop and design a professional Wix website that runs smoothly across all devices.
The candidate should have a keen eye for visual design and a deep understanding of WIX. You will be ideating, prototyping, designing, and deploying multiple websites with a focus on quality.
You will be expected to submit a portfolio.
Responsibilities:
- Create reference prototypes based on existing best practice designs
- Research and optimize based on project requirements
- Develop colour palettes and visual hierarchy for all designs and make them ready for implementation
- Create SEO friendly websites focused on best practices
This first project will be:
- Elegant, traditional, minimalist.
- One Page Scroll using Parallax to each section
- All navigation bar items will scroll/direct to the log-in section except About and Contact.
You can find a brief to this first project attached with more details.