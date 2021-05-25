Back
Design Brief

Website Hero Slider

I need a hero page and it should be an amazing design with 3 sliders to link 3 websites.

I only need one page. If anyone is interested, tell me your rate alongside your portfolio.






Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
816440241e984956ed24a5c21288f1ef
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner