Illustrative Logo Design

Design Brief

Looking for an experienced graphic designer for to create a logo for Party With Plants: LA's first and only plant-based, private picnic experience. You will work with PWP's two founders to create a re-brand and simple logo that can be used for merchandise, social profiles, website, and business cards. Must be experienced with Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and Indesign.

The main focus is on the font.

The new logo should be versatile in the sense that it can translate to black & white easily, be made into stickers, stamps, used for merch etc.

We already have a strong brand identity, we now just need a logo to match!

Think garden chic, organic, high-end but homemade, eclectic. I have graphic design experience myself so we have a very clear idea on what we want, just needs to be executed properly.

Ideally would want someone more illustrative based rather than web design and whose work matches this aesthetic.

@partywithplants on instagram and Tiktok

We have a Moodboard and Media Kit available for reference.