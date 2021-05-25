Website Design - Dental Consulting Group

Design Brief

We are a dental consulting membership group with over 150 members and growing rapidly.

Our website does not reflect the current state of the organization at all.

I am looking for a design specialist who can work with me to properly reflect the image we are looking to portray. The goal is to have an amazing looking, fast-loading website that accurately shows what we do.

We will need a homepage design, an inner page design, a team member page design, a testimonial page design, and a blog design.

The designer will work directly with me and I will provide copy and overall goals of what we want the user to do once on the site.

The project will include both web design and iconography. This will preferably be built in a tool like InVision or something similar so that a developer can pick up the important design components and run with them.