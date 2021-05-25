Back
Design Brief

Create Adobe XD Wireframe - 2 Screens

Looking towards showcasing inspirational design for a Use Case to manage Tasks and track them.

This has to be an Apple Ipad specific wireframes and moderns design is looked after.

Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. UX Design / Research
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
