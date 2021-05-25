Design Brief
Create Adobe XD Wireframe - 2 Screens
Looking towards showcasing inspirational design for a Use Case to manage Tasks and track them.
This has to be an Apple Ipad specific wireframes and moderns design is looked after.
🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Looking towards showcasing inspirational design for a Use Case to manage Tasks and track them.
This has to be an Apple Ipad specific wireframes and moderns design is looked after.