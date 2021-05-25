T-Shirt Design

Design Brief

I am looking for a designer that has experience making designs for t-shirts.

The design obvious will go on a T-shirt. Also, we want this asap. At the top we want the shirt to read Ape's Millionaire Club then below it (T-shirt will be black) an Ape in a suit wearing a top hat and monocle holding a cigar in a large red hearth chair. Underneath him, you can tell he is on the moon, and in the distance to the right you can see earth and space.

We will require you to sign a contract once the design is complete and everyone is happy. We own the design and all rights to it. THANK YOU!