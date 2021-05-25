Back
Design Brief

Editing photos by Photoshop

Looking for a long term relationship with a professional photo editor with drawing skills and photoshop skills to prepare photos for engraving machines .

This job can require work on 5-15 images per day.

Your payment is 3.5$ per one photo . If you fix more than 10 photos a day I pay 4$ per one photo.

Must have:

-       Graphic tablet

-       To be confident user of Photoshop

-       To be experienced in drawing by Photoshop

-       To be able to work at least 8 hours a day 6 days a week

Must be able to :

-            Perform the tasks quickly

-            Always keep in contact

-            Be willing to redo the photo until the client is satisfied.

Training will be provided if needed

 

Project status
Open - 25 days left
Date posted
May 25, 2021
Specialties
  1. Product Design
  2. Illustration
  3. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
