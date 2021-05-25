Editing photos by Photoshop

Design Brief

Looking for a long term relationship with a professional photo editor with drawing skills and photoshop skills to prepare photos for engraving machines .

This job can require work on 5-15 images per day.

Your payment is 3.5$ per one photo . If you fix more than 10 photos a day I pay 4$ per one photo.

Must have:

- Graphic tablet

- To be confident user of Photoshop

- To be experienced in drawing by Photoshop

- To be able to work at least 8 hours a day 6 days a week

Must be able to :

- Perform the tasks quickly

- Always keep in contact

- Be willing to redo the photo until the client is satisfied.

Training will be provided if needed