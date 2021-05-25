Editing photos by Photoshop
Looking for a long term relationship with a professional photo editor with drawing skills and photoshop skills to prepare photos for engraving machines .
This job can require work on 5-15 images per day.
Your payment is 3.5$ per one photo . If you fix more than 10 photos a day I pay 4$ per one photo.
Must have:
- Graphic tablet
- To be confident user of Photoshop
- To be experienced in drawing by Photoshop
- To be able to work at least 8 hours a day 6 days a week
Must be able to :
- Perform the tasks quickly
- Always keep in contact
- Be willing to redo the photo until the client is satisfied.
Training will be provided if needed