Design Brief

I need a vector logo/icon designed for a stylized honey bee with a droplet (drip of honey) as the body of the bee, with wings and only a simple head and/or antennae. I need it designed as a line drawing in vector format in one color only. I can supply examples of the illustration style I like upon request. Looking to spend about $100.

PLEASE NOTE: WE HAVE RECEIVED AN OVERWHELMING NUMBER OF REPLIES. Please bear with us as we look at them all.