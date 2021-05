Design Brief

I'm looking for a UI designer to take on some overflow work, this is totally remote and there is no preference in timezone. I'm looking to hire on an ongoing basis with a retainer.

Figma experience is a must, working with design systems is also greatly appreciated. You should be comfortable on web design projects, UI/UX for both mobile and desktop.

To learn more about us, you can check us out on Instagram and our website!

I look forward to hearing from you all!