Design Brief
Brand Design for Finance Company
I'm looking for a brand designer to help build the following for our finance company:
- Brand house architecture (Overarching Company + Sub Brands)
- Brand Guidelines Deck
- Brand Color Palette (have primary, need secondary, tertiary, grays, etc.)
- Brand Fonts (have a body, need header and caption)
- Brand Logo lock up variations (incorporating color palette, black/white)
- Sized for social (Twitter, LI, Instagram, and Facebook)
- Design/graphic elements (to be used for website, guides, blog posts, decks, etc.)
- + Additional Feedback from experts to help build our brand.