Design Brief

Brand Design for Finance Company

I'm looking for a brand designer to help build the following for our finance company:

  • Brand house architecture (Overarching Company + Sub Brands)
  • Brand Guidelines Deck
  • Brand Color Palette (have primary, need secondary, tertiary, grays, etc.)
  • Brand Fonts (have a body, need header and caption)
  • Brand Logo lock up variations (incorporating color palette, black/white)
  • Sized for social (Twitter, LI, Instagram, and Facebook)
  • Design/graphic elements (to be used for website, guides, blog posts, decks, etc.)
  • + Additional Feedback from experts to help build our brand.
Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
May 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Brand / Graphic Design
Budget
$20K - $50K
About the client
Unlock client details with Pro Business
