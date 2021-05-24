Mobile Design

Design Brief

We are looking for a freelance UX/UI designer to design a cutting-edge iPhone and Android application for a set of wireless Bluetooth headphones.

This is for a well-recognized brand and will be phenomenal for your portfolio. We also love taking risks and will give you the freedom to incorporate very cool design styles. We have a great developer who can handle whatever you design.

It is also helpful if you are an animator as well so that you can create the animations for the app, too.

The turnaround time is 4 weeks.