Looking for a designer

Design Brief

We're looking for a great UI/UX/Web designer to help us build a cool, exciting and inviting landing page for our users to engage with so to get them to fill out the personal data form and not run away it.

We offer credit loan services, and the information we need to present at UX level is:

User must set a Loan amount (based on a minimum/maximum range, required)

User could select a Payment Frequency (based on a specific range, nice to have)

User could select a Loan Purpose (based on a specific set, nice to have)

Everything else would serve UI purposes for getting the customer excited and continue to provide personal data

UI/UX must be responsive optimized, but should also have a non-responsive version





We're absolutely open to any ideas as long as the Loan Amount and the responsive requirements are met. Nothing is too crazy, too different, or too avant garde.

Cheers!