Looking for Site Design and Wireframes

Design Brief

About Us:

Before preschool, there’s Monti Kids! We are the only authentic Montessori program for infants and toddlers that is designed and delivered for use at home. Our subscription program provides custom-designed educational toys tailored to a child’s stage of development. Parents also receive our rich, online curriculum with videos and research-backed guides that teach them how to best support learning at home, and access to a private community moderated by Montessori educators. It’s the perfect solution for busy, caring parents who want to give their baby the best start. Our program and toys were thoughtfully created by early childhood experts and inspire the many happy, engaged little customers you see on our social media feeds. Join us as we empower parents to give their little ones the best start in life. Let’s raise a generation of happy, creative, engaged, independent, and inspired children!

Project Summary:

We are looking for an experienced UI / UX Designer with user-centered design principles to drive forward our site design, with an emphasis on optimizing the mobile experience. Our product offering involves subscriptions, standalone items, and digital courses, and all need to be organized and presented properly. This requires the ability to create actionable wireframes. As well as the ability to translate complex user flows into solutions. You will be collaborating cross functionally with product, engineering, design and marketing. Our goal is to have a fully realized site plan ready for engineering implementation by mid-summer.

About You:

● 5+ years experience of professional UX and UI design experience in E-commerce

● You have a strong online UX, UI design portfolio, showcasing your ability to handle content heavy websites

● You have a proven understanding of the full design process, from ideation to project completion

● Expert in Adobe Creative Suite & Google collaboration tools

● Expert in wireframe creation, using best practices for information architecture, interaction design and use-centered design process

● Excellent command of typography

● Exhibits strong knowledge of user experience principles, techniques, and patterns

● Follows best practices for website functionality and aesthetics

● Visionary thinker on complex customer experiences

● Consistently relies on user-centered principles while creating solutions

● Excellent writing, communication, and presentation skills, with technical vocabulary

● Able to manage ambiguity, work autonomously, and multi-task in an agile environment

● Proactive thinker: prevent problems before they arise

● Not afraid to roll up your sleeves and gets things done

● Passionate about children and education (we all have a constant stream of toys on our desks!)

● Highly driven, hard-working, kind, honest, kid-friendly, and a team player

● College degree in Design preferred with a specific focus on User Experience and User Interface, or equivalent work experience

● US work authorization

Responsibilities:

● Define and execute site wireframes and clickable prototypes.

● Analyze the site, with user driven data and feedback to optimize and map out all user experiences.

● Partner closely with product, design, engineering, marketing, and customer service to fully understand user requirements and company requirements.

● Responsible for mapping site organization - nav bars, user flows, etc...

● Communicate with the engineering team to evaluate effort vs. impact of proposed experiences and design.

● Participate in iterative design, making adjustments based on feedback.