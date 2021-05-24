Looking for a web designer

Design Brief

We are looking for a talented web designer who is able to create a beautiful and intuitive website. We are about to create a travel agency that combines work and travel to allow companies and their employees for higher productivity and fun at work.

This will be a fun and inspiring project as we got a ton of ideas, and you will be the person working closely with us both designing and coding the website.

We have several projects coming up so for the right person there will be possibilities for a long term work relationship. We already got a logo that we hope to be able to use.

The Project can be structured in the following stages:

Stage 1 - Main website

The main website with 5-6 pages. No e-commerce functionality needed. Focus on design and getting the attention of the visitor. THe main purpose of the website is to tell about the company and to get people to sign up for a meeting or more information.

Stage 2 - Several landing pages

Additional landing pages with different purposes. One to promote an e-book. On for signing up for newsletter etc.

Stage 3 - Animation video on main website

To create one or more animation videos explaining the concept of the travel agency and incorporate those videos on the websites.

Stage 4 - Optimize on SEO/SEM

If you got experience with SEO/SEM it would be great.

We are eager to get started and will be looking forward to being hearing from you.