Back
Design Brief

UI Design for a Human Rights Startup

Hello, I'm looking for a talented designer to help me design/develop the UI design for Lautonomy, a startup looking to make human rights and legal services radically more affordable and accessible.

Message project owner
Message project owner
Project status
Open - 23 days left
Date posted
May 24, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
  2. UI / Visual Design
  3. Mobile Design
Budget
$50 - $1K
About the client
6cd90f526d33f76f0fc99c2ea155e189
Unlock client details with Pro Business
Message project owner