Design Brief

Hi everyone,

I'm the founder of Parallel Finance. We are building the first decentralized lending and staking protocol on the Polkadot blockchain.

I'm trying to find someone who can help us improve our current web-app design. We prefer candidates that familiar with consumer web-app UIUX, illustration, and simple animation.

It will be an ongoing project for around 3-6 weeks.

Looking forward to work with you!

Best,

Yubo