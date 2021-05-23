Marketing Site Redesign

Design Brief

We're looking for an outstanding designer to help with a redesign of our marketing website. We are a rapidly growing recruitment platform business in Australia.

We're looking to uplift most of the site with a new design, with improved clarity around our offerings, and more of a focus on conversion.

We already have brand guidelines to work with and an existing marketing site to work off if necessary. Once completed the design will be handed off to our team to build in Webflow.



