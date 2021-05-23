Back
Design Brief

Marketing Site Redesign

We're looking for an outstanding designer to help with a redesign of our marketing website. We are a rapidly growing recruitment platform business in Australia.

We're looking to uplift most of the site with a new design, with improved clarity around our offerings, and more of a focus on conversion. 

We already have brand guidelines to work with and an existing marketing site to work off if necessary. Once completed the design will be handed off to our team to build in Webflow. 


Project status
Closed
Date posted
May 23, 2021
Specialties
  1. Web Design
Budget
$1K - $10K
About the client
